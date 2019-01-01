'It's a pleasure to be here' - Foden enjoying life at Man City

The teenager celebrated scoring his first Champions League goal for the club, but has been regularly linked with a loan move away

Phil Foden is enjoying life at after scoring his first goal against on Tuesday, insisting it is a pleasure to be at the club.

The 18-year-old has made eight starts for City this season, whilst coming on as a substitute 15 times, and reports have circulated suggesting he should go out on loan to get more first-team football and improve his development.

The midfielder has rebuffed those comments, though, saying that he is enjoying his football at the Etihad Stadium as he is able to learn from some of the best players in the world.

"Every time I come on, I try to enjoy my football,” Foden told the club's official website .

“To keep focused and keep trying to improve. When goals come, try to enjoy it.

“Learning all the time in the changing room, watching from the sidelines. Learning everywhere, being with the team every day. Learning, improving every day. I’m enjoying my football.

“It’s a pleasure to be here.”

Foden has the world at his feet after becoming the youngest Englishman to score in the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday, and Pep Guardiola does not want him to go out on loan as he thinks he will be a key player sooner rather than later.

"People say Phil Foden doesn’t play too much. He is 18, it is his first season and he plays a lot of minutes already, a lot of games," said the City boss .

"The people say he should be on loan. Foden is not going to be on loan. As long as I am here he will be close to me because he is an incredibly talented player."

Meanwhile, City winger Leroy Sane was happy to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after scoring against his former club in the 7-0 win over Schalke.

Sane said: "It was a really good game. We are really happy.

“They stood really firm and compact at the start. We knew what we had to do to find space, especially behind the centre-backs.

“Everyone could see most of the goals were like that. The goals were really good.

“We did it really good, every one of us knows what a strong team we are. We try to be really focused to do our game and do all game what we can do.

“(Now we) Try to recover, focus, relax. If we have a day off, relax and don't think about football to calm down. Training, focus, and prepare really good for the next game.”