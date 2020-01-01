African All Stars

Italy-based Duncan: Coronavirus could be devastating in Ghana

The midfielder talks about issues relating to the pandemic in relation to his club and country

Ghana international Alfred Duncan is dreading a possible escalation of coronavirus cases in Ghana.

The novel disease, also known as Covid-19, has so far infected 566 persons, killing eight in the West African nation.

The situation is starkly different from Italy where he plays club football for Fiorentina. A total of 20,465 deaths have been recorded while 159,596 persons, including three of the midfielder's team-mates, have been infected.

    "Knowing that [Dusan] Vlahovic, [German] Pezzella and [Patrick] Cutrone were positive made me afraid," Duncan told Il Corriere Fiorentino.

    "In Ghana the situation seems to be under control, but if the contagion were to explode it would have a devastating effect.

    "I am anxious. Nothing will be like before.

    "Fiorentina? Many young people dream of playing in Florence, how nice to find [Giuseppe] Lachini again. I'm here to grow up."

    Around the world, Covid-19 has so far infected 1,888,976 persons while 117,586 deaths have been registered.

    So devastating has the disease been that activities, including major sporting competitions, have ground to a halt.

    Both the national leagues in Italy and Ghana have been temporarily suspended.

    Duncan joined Fiorentina from Sassuolo on loan in January.

