'It would be fantastic to have Mourinho back' - La Liga president welcomes Real Madrid rumours

Javier Tebas would like to see the former Manchester United boss in Spain, while talk of a second spell for Neymar at Barcelona is also being embraced

Jose Mourinho returning to Spanish football, amid talk of a possible second stint at Real Madrid, “would be fantastic”, says La Liga president Javier Tebas.

The Portuguese currently finds himself out of work having been relieved of his managerial duties at Manchester United in December.

Various landing spots have been mooted for a man keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to his next port of call.

Another shot at life under the brightest of spotlights in Madrid has been suggested by some, with Blancos supremo Florentino Perez said to still be a fan of a man who delivered a title triumph for his side in 2011-12.

Santiago Solari, who has been tied to a contract until 2021, would need to be removed from his current post in order for a deal to be done, but questions are being asked of the Argentine.

Tebas is reluctant to speculate on whether Mourinho could end up back at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he concedes that his presence would be welcome in La Liga.

He told RAC1: "It would not be a bad thing for La Liga.

"He is a fantastic coach who has many qualities and it would be a great spectacle, it would be fantastic to have him here, but who knows what club would it be."

Mourinho is not the only high-profile figure to be sparking talk of a potential reunion with former employers.

Speculation surrounding Neymar’s future has raged from the moment he departed Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

The Brazil international was heavily linked with Madrid for long periods, but a return to Camp Nou is now considered to be in the pipeline.

Article continues below

Tebas would be happy to see an agreement put in place for the 26-year-old, with a player who left as part of a €222 million deal still considered to be one of the finest on the planet.

"Neymar returning to Spain? We want as many stars as possible of course and he is one of the global stars," Tebas added.

"But the important thing for us is to have a strong brand, like England's Premier League, and they have not had Ballon d'Or winners in many years."