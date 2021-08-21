The former Kaizer Chiefs player feels the proposed move to the African champions would be a huge step backwards for the Bafana Bafana forward

Junior Khanye has revealed the reason he does not want to see South Africa international Percy Tau leave Brighton & Hove Albion for Al Ahly.

The 27-year-old forward has been a transfer subject for the Egyptian giants in the current window and reports have indicated he could seal the move next week.

Khanye, who formerly played for Kaizer Chiefs, Platinum Stars, and Maritzburg United in the PSL, believes a transfer to the African champions will be a step backward for the Bafana Bafana star and insists a stay in England will be good for his career.

What did Khanye say?

“If Percy leaves England for Egypt, it would be a huge step back in his career,” Khanye said as quoted by iDiski Times.

“I understand that Al Ahly have won the Caf Champions League two times in a row, and they are going to play at the Club World Cup later this year, however, you cannot compare the EPL with the Egyptian League.

“Percy worked extremely hard to be where he is today. Not every player has the ability to earn himself a move to England.

“Tau, through his hard work, has managed to do what many players from our country have failed to do; which is to play in the best league in the world.”

Khanye further explained why staying in England will be good for Tau.

"This matter is very depressing because, in my opinion, Percy should stay in England and fight for his place in the team rather than leave,” Khanye continued.

“I have never played overseas, but I can guarantee you that a player is better in England fighting on the bench than being in Africa. The coaching in England is better and Percy has a lot of opportunities to grow.”

Khanye worried if Mosimane leaves Al Ahly

Khanye further said things will get complicated for Tau if he moves to Al Ahly and then they lose their head coach Pitso Mosimane.

“I am unhappy with this situation to be honest because I want this player to succeed at all costs,” Khanye added. “I think the best thing that can happen to him is if he earns a loan move to Al Ahly or a permanent transfer to a club in Europe.

“Even in this scenario, I am not happy because if Percy earns a loan move, he will fall down the pecking order [if Mosimane leaves] just as he was earning his way into the starting lineup.

“Alternatively, he can join a club in France or Portugal. Staying in Europe is going to be the best option for the player because he has the ability to play at that high level.

“Pitso [Mosimane] has coached Percy Tau, but the owners at Al Ahly are known to be impatient. What happens if they fire Pitso? It happens in football. I would rather he stays in Europe if I am being honest.”