'It was fun while it lasted' - Bolt calls time on football dream

The sprint legend has spent time on trial with a number of clubs but has now had to concede that no professional deal will be forthcoming

Usain Bolt has announced he will no longer pursue a career in football, saying "it was fun while it lasted" but admitted the situation was not handled in the best way.

The 32-year-old Jamaican sprinting legend won multiple Olympic gold medals in London, Beijing and Rio, only to try his hand at professional football after his retirement from track.

Bolt had trained with multiple clubs over the past few years, with Borussia Dortmund and Norweigian side Stromsgodset some of the biggest among them, but his best opportunity came with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia’s A-League.

Appearing in friendlies with the club, Bolt scored a double in a match in October and earned the chance to sign a contract with the team.

However the two sides could not come to an agreement on compensation, as commercial backing to finance Bolt’s desired wages were not found.

As a result, the Mariners and Bolt agreed to mutually terminate the trial in early November.

Bolt also turned down an offer from Maltese side Valletta in October, and ultimately he was unable to find another option.

Now Bolt has decided to end his dream of becoming a professional footballer and expressed some regret with how it was handled, even if he did enjoy the overall experience.

“I don't want to say it wasn't dealt with properly, but I think we went about it, not the way we should and you learn your lesson, you live and you learn," Bolt said.

"It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted.”

Having left football behind, and sprinting in his past, Bolt explained he is focused on business going forward..

“I'm just doing many different things - the sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses,” Bolt added. “I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I'm just dabbling in everything and trying to be a business man now."