‘It was a horrible year’ - Cahill reflects on final Chelsea season

The defender played just two league matches for the Blues in his last year at the club and endured a fractious relationship with Maurizio Sarri

Gary Cahill has said he wants to put his final year at behind him as he adjusts to life at .

The defender joined the Eagles earlier this month having left the Blues at the end of the 2018/19 season - his ninth at Stamford Bridge.

Despite picking up silverware in his final campaign at Chelsea in the form of the , it was the centre-back’s least enjoyable season with the club, owing to the fact he played just 22 minutes of Premier League football.

Overall, the 33-year-old made just eight appearances in all competitions during Maurizio Sarri’s time in west London, and the new Palace man has revealed he just wants to erase that final year from his mind.

“I think you never saw on the outside how tough it was, to be honest,” the former and Wanderers centre-back told Sky Sports.

“It's something I never want to get used to, I've played a heavy part in every season I've been at that club, so it was a freak [season].

“It's erased out of my life, it was a horrible year but I won't remember it in my career at Chelsea, I'll remember all the seasons before that and how successful they were.

"The situation was always going to end in me leaving, it'd gone too far one way, especially with the manager there, it was always going to happen.”

Having put his recent ordeal at Chelsea behind him, Cahill is firmly focused on his next challenge at Palace.

"In terms of my hunger, I got asked a question about what I want to do after winning this that and the other at Chelsea,” he said.



"That's what I want to do, to go out and perform back to the levels I know I'm capable of, the levels you can produce with consistent games and to win football matches. The motivation is there in me, no question.”

In nine years at Stamford Bridge, Cahill played just shy of 300 matches, scored an impressive 25 goals and won eight major honours including the Premier League, , League Cup, and Europa League.