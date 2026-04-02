It’s official… The president of the Italian Football Federation has resigned at an emergency meeting

Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation, held an emergency meeting on Thursday, during which he tendered his resignation following the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Italy lost on penalties away to Bosnia and Herzegovina last Tuesday in the World Cup play-off final, failing to reach the World Cup for the third time in a row.

Following this failure, the Italian Football Federation and the Azzurri are preparing to make radical changes, starting with President Gravina, according to the website ‘Football Italia’.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso is also expected to step down, as is team manager Gianluigi Buffon, who has been part of the Azzurri’s leadership since the summer of 2023.

The meeting was attended by the President of Serie A, Ezio Simonielli; the President of Serie B, Paolo Beden; the President of Serie C, Matteo Marani; the President of the Amateur League, Giancarlo Abiti; the President of the Players’ Union, Umberto Calcano; and the President of the Coaches’ Association, Renzo Olivieri.

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Gravina has held the top position at the Italian Football Federation since October 2018, and the Italian national team won Euro 2020 during his tenure, but he also failed to qualify for the 2022 and 2026 World Cups whilst in charge.

Italy also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup prior to Gravina’s appointment.

Gravina was responsible for the Italian Football Federation’s appointment of Luciano Spalletti and Gennaro Gattuso as head coaches in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

Sports Minister Andrea Abodi said last Wednesday: “It is clear that Italian football needs to be rebuilt, and this process must begin with a renewal of the leadership of the Italian Football Federation.”