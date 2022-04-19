Roy Keane declared the Manchester United side that went down meekly in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday are nothing like the team he once captained.

The former midfielder expressed sadness in the TV studio after a match that again exposed the gap between historic rivals.

Ex-Liverpool player Graeme Souness, meanwhile, took a victory lap as he praised a "truly fabulous" group under Jurgen Klopp.

What did the pundits say about the match?

"It's not anger now, it's sadness," Keane said on Sky Sports. "There are no leaders [at United], they lack quality. There is disarray at the club from the top. They need a new manager, they need players in and players out. It's so sad to see. It's not the club I played for. It's chalk and cheese. I don't see a Manchester United team out there fighting and with pride.

"Marcus Rashford played like a child up front. Harry Maguire - the last goal - his passing and defending was unacceptable, not good enough for Manchester United.

"So we have to use that word again - rebuild. United are sixth in the league - unbelievable.

"What the club have always had in my experience was brilliant characters, people who would give everything they had for the club. But this team has no soul. Even in their words afterwards, it's very robotic and there's no emotion."

Souness took the time to describe the levels Liverpool are reaching compared to Manchester United.

"Under pressure Manchester United just couldn't keep the ball," he said. "If you come to Anfield and want to have any chance of getting a result you have to be able to keep the ball and they just couldn't do that.

"This is a truly fabulous Liverpool team and they are on the brink of true greatness.

"There isn't a Manchester United player that would get in this Liverpool team. United are a truly enormous club but how far they've been allowed to drift was exposed tonight."

The bigger picture

Liverpool's victory moved them to the top of the Premier League for now, though they've played one more game than fellow contenders Manchester City.

United remain on the outside of the chase for the top four and have just five more games to reverse their fortunes and earn a Champions League bid.

