It’s a done deal: Madrid are letting three players go… and setting ‘tough conditions’ for the retention of four others

It appears that Real Madrid have effectively accepted that they will lose the La Liga title this season, pending the official announcement, with the club’s hopes now pinned on the Champions League as their last chance to salvage the season.

However, any potential elimination against Bayern Munich in the European semi-finals would accelerate a comprehensive restructuring process within the team, including decisive decisions regarding the future of a number of players.

According to sources close to the club, the sporting management, led by Florentino Pérez, has already begun to outline plans for next season, in collaboration with the coaching staff, amid a growing conviction that radical changes are needed in certain positions that have shown clear weaknesses this season.

Spanish coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who is involved in assessing the technical situation, has revealed what he considers to be Real Madrid’s biggest problem at present: the lack of a “back-up plan”.

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In his view, the team lacks sufficient tactical solutions when matches go awry, and internal competition among the first-team players is virtually non-existent, leading to a decline in motivation and fighting spirit within the squad.

The club’s intention is clear: to bring in fresh blood in certain key positions with top-class players, whilst strengthening the depth of the squad. But to achieve this, it will be necessary to let go of some high-profile names to provide the financial liquidity required for new signings.

Names on the departure list

The list of players facing an uncertain future includes: Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Raúl Asensio, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Mastanunu, Gonzalo García and Rodrygo.

Of these, Carvajal is the only one whose contract is officially expiring, whilst Mendy refuses to leave despite the club’s repeated attempts to sell him; as for Rodrygo, his current injury makes his departure unlikely for the time being.

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Conversely, the future of the young duo Mastantuono and Gonzalo García is expected to depend on the identity of the next manager, with the possibility of them being loaned out to gain experience.

However, the three names that stand out most prominently on the list of players earmarked for sale are Raúl Asensio, the young defender who has performed well, However, the return of Éder Militão and the club’s reliance on Hoesen, coupled with their intention to sign a new defender, make his departure a logical option; Asensio has a high market value that could bring in a significant sum for the club.

The second name is Eduardo Camavinga, the Frenchman who, despite his great talent, has yet to live up to the expectations placed on him. He is attracting widespread interest from Premier League clubs and Paris Saint-Germain, making his sale a likely candidate to be Real Madrid’s biggest deal of the summer.

Finally, Dani Ceballos: who has failed to establish himself in the starting line-up, and his departure is seen as a logical option to cut costs and make way for new signings.

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Towards a calculated revolution at the Santiago Bernabéu

Alongside these, there are unresolved issues regarding players whose contracts are due to expire soon, such as Antonio Rüdiger, Carvajal and David Alaba, cases that are causing much debate within the management. Should the departure of some of them be confirmed, Real Madrid will be required to sign between six and seven new players to refresh the squad.

The anticipated overhaul will not affect the team’s key pillars such as Vinícius Júnior, Bellingham, Valverde and Courtois, but it will mark a clear shift in the technical structure of a team that has shown a decline in character and competitive edge this season.

Real Madrid, currently in a delicate transitional phase, appears set for a busy summer in the transfer market as it seeks to rebuild a squad capable of regaining dominance both domestically and in Europe, following a season marked by inconsistency and disappointments.

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