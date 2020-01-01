‘It is more difficult to complete qualifiers’ - Guedioura calls for Afcon cancellation

The Algeria and Al-Gharafa midfielder has stated the reasons why Cameroon 2021 should not happen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Adlene Guedioura says the 2021 should be cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus.



The spread of the pandemic continues to place football-related activities on hold as several countries across the world have cancelled their leagues.



Currently, qualifying games for 2021 are yet to be concluded and should the competition go as planned between January to February next year, Europe-based stars might be affected because of a likely congested season.

“I know that the Africa Cup of Nations is important and it's good for the countries to organise it but this one in 2021 I think it should be cancelled or postponed," Guedioura told BBC World Service.

"First they said it was in summer, then in winter, now we have the coronavirus which makes it more difficult to complete the qualification games.

More teams

"I think they should decide maybe to have it later. That would help many of the nations and many of the players also who represent Africa in the world."

The last edition of the competition was staged between June and July, which avoided a disruption in the European club season but provoked concerns about high temperatures.

However, local organisers reverted back to its traditional January - February date owing to meteorological reasons.

"It's much better to do it in the European summer anyway. I think the best Cup of Nations was the last one in the summer and it's not just because we won it,” he continued.

"With a Cup of Nations in January it's in the middle of the season, you come back straight away to play for your club and you can get injured or you can lose your place in the team.

"If you're not Salah or Mahrez or Mane, if you're a player who always has to fight for his place, the manager can decide to pick other players which are not good.

"I remember most of the players told our manager Djamel Belmadi we'd prefer it in the summer."

Article continues below

The ex- , , and Wolverhampton Wanderers man also expressed his sympathy for the competition organisers.

He added: "This coronavirus you have to think about the safety of people and football comes very last, unfortunately. To organise the qualifying games is going to be very difficult.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the tournament is postponed or cancelled to be honest. It's something they need to discuss. To organise this Cup of Nations will be very tough."



Guedioura played a key role in helping Djamel Belmadi’s men win a second African title in .