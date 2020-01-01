ISN joins AFC Medical Centre of Excellence

AFC widen the network of world-class medical centres by recognising ISN as part of the AFC Medical Centre of Excellence.

National Sports Institute of Malaysia (ISN) will now be part of seven established medical centres under the AFC Medical Centre of Excellence which was launched in 2018 to provide better healthcare for footballers in Asia while looking at ways to improve sports medicine research.



AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John said at the ceremony: “Sports medicine is evolving, and the AFC is committed to adopting the best medical practices as we strive to bring to life our ambitions in providing the best environment for our players and teams to shine.



“The AFC Medical Centre of Excellence was launched to stimulate the highest standards of sports medicine and football will benefit tremendously from the establishment of recognised medical centres such as this one around the continent.



“I would like to welcome the National Sports Medicine Centre - National Sports Institute of Malaysia as a new member of our highly-acclaimed AFC Medical Centre of Excellence and I’m confident they will protect and provide the best health care for our footballers.”



Chief Executive Officer of ISN Ahmad Faedzal added: “We are delighted to be accepted into the AFC Medical Centre of Excellence which is a great achievement for us and all our staff. Our centre is equipped with modern healthcare technology and we are confident that our expertise will be welcomed by footballers in Asia.”



As part of the AFC Medical Centre of Excellence, the ISN will officially serve as an AFC accredited referral centre for Asian footballers and will be part of the AFC’s worldwide network of AFC Medical Officers and AFC Doping Control Officers.



They will also work collaboratively with the AFC Medical Committee and other centres to raise the standards of sports medicine through a robust research strategy based on the centre’s expertise.

