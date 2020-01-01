Ismael Dunga: Kenya international hands Vllaznia Shkoder win over KF Tirana

The former Tusker striker scored in added time to punish his former side who are four places below them

international Ismael Dunga scored the winning goal for Vllaznia Shkoder in a 3-2 win over KF Tirana in an Albanian Superliga encounter on Saturday.

Dunga has been in good scoring form and his latest strike came at the moment Vllaznia Shkoder needed it most to secure the three points to stretch the gap between them and the second-placed Kastrioti Kuje to four points.

Herald Marku scored the opener in the 28th minute for Dunga’s side before Ernest Muci equalised for KF Tirana in the second minute of the second half.

More teams

After breaking the deadlock through a penalty, Marku got onto the scoresheet again in the 50th minute as he helped Vllaznia Shkoder regain their lead.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Derrick Sasraku scored the equalising goal for KF Tirana in the 63rd minute and the score remained 2-2 before Dunga found the back of the net in the seventh minute of added time to separate the two sides.

The win maintained Vllaznia Shkoder’s perfect record in the new season where they have played three games.

The former and forward joined Vllaznia Shkoder from KF Tirana this year. He had joined KF Tirana in 2019 from another Albanian club Luftetari, where, from 2018 to mid-2019, he played in 24 matches and scored seven goals.

The 27-year-old forward played for Greek side Acharnaikos between 2016 and 2017, featured in seven matches, and scored three goals before he moved to and signed for Raja Beni Mellal.

Article continues below

From Raja Beni Mellal, Dunga signed for the City of Lusaka in 2017, and in 2018 he left for Napsa Stars FC, another Zambian side.

Vllaznia Shkoder is the association football branch of the Vllaznia Sports Club, which was founded on February 16, 1919. It is also the oldest club in Albania, and have competed in every edition of Kategoria Superiore since 1930, which is the top tier of football in Albania, besides the 1956-57, 1961-62, and 2018-19 seasons.

On November 25, Dunga and Vllaznia Shkoder will be up against Teuta Durres away before hosting Kukesi four days later.