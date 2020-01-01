ISL: Which states produce the maximum number of players?

Manipur had the maximum number of representatives in the Indian Super League this season...

The sixth season of the (ISL) recently concluded with winning the final, bagging their third title after defeating 3-1.

The Kolkata-based franchise won the title after a gap of two seasons and became the most successful team in the brief history of the cash-rich league.

This season also saw the ISL introduce shield which was awarded to the league stage table toppers. won the inaugural shield by finishing at the top of the league after 18 rounds with 36 points. As a result, the Gaurs became the first ever Indian club to qualify for the group stages of the AFC .

A total of 180 Indian players were part of the ISL this season representing 17 different states (out of the 29 in ) and 1 union territory (out of the seven in ) across the country. Manipur had the maximum number of representatives (26) followed by West Bengal (24) and Punjab (23).

In this article, we take a look at all the 18 states and their number of representatives this season in the ISL.