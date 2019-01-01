Indian Super League

ISL: Tunisia international Mohamed Larbi joins Mumbai City FC

After Amine Chermiti, Larbi will be the second Tunisian at the Mumbai-based side...

Mumbai City FC have roped in Tunisian attacking midfielder Mohamed Wael Larbi for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19.

The 32-year-old joins the Mumbaikars from Tunisian Ligue 1 2018-19 champions ES Tunis. In France, where he spent most of his professional competitive football, he was runner-up with GFC Ajaccio in the Ligue 2.

Representing his country, Larbi has won the CAF Champions League twice (2018, 2018-19) and finished runner-up in the 2018-19 CAF Super Cup.

"Happy to join Mumbai City FC for the next four months," the player took to his social media handle to announce his next move.

Larbi's Ligue 1 bout with Ajaccio lasted only for a season wherein he scored eight times in 30 appearances.

Mumbai City made it to the play-offs on two occasions (2016 and 2018-19) but failed to make it past the semi-finals.

