ISL Stat Pack: Sergio Lobera - The coach who guided FC Goa to dizzying heights

Breaking Sergio Lobera's ISL tenure in numbers and stats...

Sergio Lobera is undoubtedly one of the most successful managers in the (ISL) history.

Three play-offs, one final and one Indian (ISL) shield (well almost!), flourished under the manager. With Lobera at the helm, one can be at assured of an attacking brand of football that promises goals.

In his first season, he was criticized for the defensive lapses but in the subsequent campaigns, Goa did comparatively better at the back which made the Gaurs more formidable.

The 43-year-old will be in the FC dugout in the upcoming season and which adds more significance to the rivalry between Mumbai and Goa. Moreover, players like Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall have all followed Lobera from Goa to Mumbai.

Let us look at the stats of Lobera during his managerial spell in .

Parameter 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Total Matches 20 21 15 56 Won 9 11 9 29 Drawn 4 4 3 11 Lost 7 5 3 16 Total Points 30 34 28 92 Goals scored 43 41 32 116 Goals Conceded 32 22 16 70 Clean-sheets 2 8 3 13 Total Shots 262 325 151 738 Total Passes 10800 11155 6448 28403 Total Fouls 250 227 172 649 Average Possession 57.60% 58.90% 55.93% N/A

Five Interesting Facts: