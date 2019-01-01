ISL: Phil Brown – We do not deserve to be at the bottom of the table

The English coach shared his thoughts on the disappointing defeat against Chennaiyin FC earlier this week…

Hyderabad FC have a tough task on hand when they take on who are yet to drop three points in the (ISL) this season.

The Nizams have amassed three points from their first five matches with their only win this season coming against .

“We do not deserve to be where we are in the league table. However, if we keep on working hard and put honest performances things will change. We are feeling the pressure as we are 10th. But all I can ask is that the boys give their 100 per cent while they are representing the club. They are working really hard to turn things positive,” said coach Phil Brown.

Hyderabad suffered heartbreak against where they conceded two injury-time goals. However, what should also concern the former boss is the manner in which his team struggled to win the ball from Chennaiyin midfielders.

“It was an interesting game and it became more interesting after the 90th minute. For the first 20 minutes, we could not express ourselves and then we slowly grew into the game. We created two or three decent chances and we finished the half pretty well. We had an offside decision against us. When they scored after the 90th minute we threw caution to the wind and came up with an equalizer.

“I have never been involved so much with the game. We try to pick positives from that match as we had a good second half. The form of (Matt) Kilgallon is a positive and Kamaljit Singh is also having a good run. If he keeps performing like this he will be close to the national team again,” said the 59-year-old.

Brown was all praise for Bengaluru FC and shared his opinion as to why they have been so consistent.

“We have utmost respect for Bengaluru FC. They showed last season what they can do. The consistency of Bengaluru FC is something great. They are being able to pick the same consistently, the same strike force, but we are not been able to do that yet.

“We are Hyderabad FC and we are different. We have to find ourselves. We have had two home games and that we should have won both. If we can produce the same level of performance that we showed against Kerala I will be happy to walk away with any result," he signed off.