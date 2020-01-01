ISL: NorthEast United FC close to sign Imran Khan from NEROCA FC

The Highlanders are all set to rope in attacking midfielder Imran Khan from I-League outfit NEROCA….

(ISL) side FC are all set to sign attacking midfielder Imran Khan from , Goal can confirm.

The 25-year-old Manipuri footballer had joined at the beginning of the 2019-20 season but due to lack of game time, he headed back home in the January transfer window and joined NEROCA.

He made 11 appearances this season in the for NEROCA and raked up 990 minutes under his belt. He put in a man-of-the-match performance against TRAU where he scored once and provided two assists.

More teams

The midfielder started his career with Kolkata giants Mohammedan in 2013 and spent three seasons before heading to Fateh Hyderabad FC.

In 2018, he had joined ISL side but was loaned out to FC midway into the season. He appeared in nine I-League matches for the Kerala club during the 2018-19 season.

The Highlanders, who had finished ninth on the league table last season with just 14 points from 18 matches, have made notable additions in the transfer window this year.

They have already signed Ponif Vaz, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalkhawpuimawia & Rochharzela for the upcoming 2020-21 season. They are also close to signing former Mohun Bagan striker VP Suhair.