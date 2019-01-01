Mumbai City FC set to rope in Amine Chermiti to boost strike-force

The Tunisian striker has a runners-up medal in the AFC Champions League...

(ISL) side FC have wrapped up a deal to bring in Amine Chermiti for the 2019-20 season, Goal can confirm.



The striker from , who turns 32 later this year, has a vast range of experience under his belt. Chermiti has played at the highest level in three continents. In Europe, he has featured in both the and with Swiss club FC Zurich. He is the first Tunisian to score a hat-trick in the Europa League.



In his early playing days, Chermiti won the with in 2007. His eight goals in the campaign helped him win the CAF Africa-based Player of the Year in 2007.







While on-loan from German club , Chermiti grabbed a runners-up medal in the Asian Champions League with Saudi side Al-Ittihad in 2009.



Chermiti has scored six goals in 35 senior caps for the Tunisian national team. He has also had a tryst with in while turning out for Gazelec Ajaccio in 2016.



The left-footed Chermiti can also play as a winger. With Diego Carlos jumping ship from Pune City last month, Jorge Costa has now replaced the departed duo of Rafael Bastos and Arnold Issoko upfront. Modou Sougou has extended his stay as the focal point of the three-man attack.

The Islanders have already made a string of signings this season in the likes of Mato Grgic, Rowllin Borges, Surchandra Singh, Sourav Das and Hmingthanmawia.