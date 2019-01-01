Indian Super League

ISL: Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi joins Mumbai City FC

PASCAL POCHARD CASABIANCA/AFP/Getty Images
After Amine Chermiti, Larbi will be the second Tunisian at the Mumbai-based side...

Mumbai City FC have roped in Tunisian attacking midfielder Mohamed Wael Larbi for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19.

The 32-year-old joins the Mumbaikars from Tunisian Ligue 1 side ES Tunis.

"Happy to join Mumbai City FC," the player has taken to his social media handle to announce his next move.

More to follow...

