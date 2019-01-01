ISL: Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi joins Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC have roped in Tunisian attacking midfielder Mohamed Wael Larbi for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19.
The 32-year-old joins the Mumbaikars from Tunisian Ligue 1 side ES Tunis.
"Happy to join Mumbai City FC," the player has taken to his social media handle to announce his next move.
Heureux de rejoindre @MumbaiCityFC pour les 4 prochains mois 🇮🇳⚽️🇹🇳🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/WiSMmHM1yc— Mohamed LARBI (@10MohamedLarbi) September 6, 2019
