ISL: Lalthuammawia Ralte set to rejoin Bengaluru FC

The goalkeeper has struggled for game time after leaving the Blues....

Lalthuammawia Ralte is set to join (ISL) outfit for the upcoming season.

Struggling for a starting berth ever since he last represented the JSW-owned team, the goalkeeper last garnered some game time at his loan move to .

At Bengaluru FC, between 2014 to 2018, he played a crucial role to help win his side the 2015-16 title.

During his time at Bengaluru FC, he also moved for for a season before his parent club joined the cash-rich competition.

But after a permanent move to in 2018, he struggled for a place in between the sticks with Mohammad Nawaz being favoured while Ralte was loaned out to before returning to the I-League with the Red and Golds.

The 27-year-old had begun his professional career with back in 2011 when he helped the Meghalayan side reach the semi-finals of the 2011 Federation Cup.

Bengaluru, who have seen their back-up goalkeeper Prabsukhan Gill leave the club for Kerala Blasters, have now opted to bring back Ralte to deputise for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.