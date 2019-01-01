ISL: Lallianzuala Chhangte joins Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC bolster their squad by adding India international Lallianzuala Chhangte...

have announced the signing of winger Lallianzuala Chhangte from for the upcoming 2019-20 (ISL) season.

Earlier it was reported that Chhangte would join Norwegian top-tier club Viking FK on a one-and-a-half-year deal but the Stavanger-based club have ultimately decided against it due to competition for places in Chhangte's position.

Viking FK cited having a large squad with stiff competition for places as the reasons why the deal could not go through.

The 22-year-old international winger has been a part of Delhi Dynamos FC since 2017-18 season. He was an integral part of the Dynamos squad in the last two seasons where he appeared in 36 ISL matches scoring eight goals.

The addition of the international will definitely bolster the squad of the two times ISL champions. Chennaiyin needed a big name in their attack after Raphael Augusto left the club to join . Chhangte will be an able replacement of the attacker.