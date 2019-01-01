Kerala Blasters seek replacement for injured Jairo Rodrigues, player denies long-term injury

Kerala Blasters's performances have been affected by injuries to key players...

(ISL) club announced that they are actively seeking a replacement for injured Brazilian defender Jairo Rodrigues.

Confirming the injury and Jairo's medical rehabilitation at the club, the club took to social media to give the update. However, roughly an hour later, the player himself posted on his Instagram story that he will be back in action in two weeks, contradicting the club's statement.

The statements from the club and the player are contradictory, leaving doubt as to whether it is just a miscommunication or if there is more to the news. ISL clubs are allowed to replace players with long-term injuries, subject to approval from the league authorities.

Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie has other injured players to deal with as well. Gianni Zuiverloon and Mario Arques are recovering from their injuries and midfielder Arjun Jayaraj, who was excluded from the squad due to an ankle injury, is set to undergo a surgery.