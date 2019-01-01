ISL: Jamshedpur sign young goalkeeper Niraj Kumar
Comments()
AIFF Media
Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur have roped in India U-16's goalkeeping sensation Niraj Kumar, Goal has learnt.
Niraj impressed in between the sticks for India U-16 in the AFC U-16 Championship held in Malaysia last year
Niraj Kumar has impressed for Ozone FC at the club level this season as the club has qualified for the final round of the I-League second division. He will now make the big step into the ISL in Jamshedpur's colours.