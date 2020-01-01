Jamshedpur FC: All you need to know about Australian winger Nick Fitzgerald

Goal takes a glimpse into the career of former Melbourne City FC winger Nick Fitzgerald...

Australian winger Nick Fitzgerald joined Jamshedpur FC as the club's Asian overseas player in this season of the (ISL).

The 28-year-old attacker has vast experience of playing in the Australian A-League since 2009 and has won the championship on two occasions.

Jersey Number: 22

Professional debut

Born in Sydney, , Nick Fitzgerald played at several Australian clubs before finally graduating from Central Coast Mariner Academy in 2009. He was promoted to the senior team of the Mariners in the 2009-10 season and he made his professional debut in the A-League against Wellington Phoenix.

Experience in Australia

After just appearing in one league match in the 2009-10 season, Fitzgerald returned to the youth team for one more year before leaving the club in 2011 to join Brisbane Roar. In his first season at Brisbane Roar, the winger appeared in 12 league matches scoring one goal and had won his maiden A-League championship. Midway into the 2012-13 season, the player had mutually terminated his contract with Roar and returned to his boyhood club.

In the same season, Fitzgerald went on to win his second consecutive A-League title, this time with Central Coast Mariners. He appeared in nine league games for the club scoring one goal. He spent three more seasons with the Mariners before heading to Melbourne City FC in 2015 where he spent three seasons. At Melbourne City, he played a total of 63 league games scoring eight times. He had also won the FFA Cup with the club in 2016.

After leaving Melbourne City in 2018, he spent two seasons with Western Sydney Wanderers and one season at Newcastle Jets.

The Australian attacker has played in the AFC (ACL) on four occasions, once with Brisbane Roar (2012) and thrice with Central Coast Mariners (2013, 2014, 2015). In 14 ACL matches, Fitzgerald has scored two goals.

Last stint

Fitzgerald had joined A-League side Newcastle Jets on a two-year deal ahead of the 2019-20 season. Last year, he had appeared in 20 league games and three FFA Cup matches for the Jets, scoring four goals in total. After the season ended, he terminated his contract with the club by mutual consent and joined .