Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown - Give us a chance to breathe and we will show you our brand of football

Hyderabad are winless after two rounds and have already let in eight goals...

After a couple of disappointing results that go their season off to a rocky start, Hyderabad FC head coach Phil Brown wants to his team to stamp their authority in their first home match, against on Saturday.

Brown's men suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of in Kolkata before travelling to Jamshedpur only to lose 3-1.

"We have been travelling since the start and finally when we are in Hyderbad we unpacked our bags and relaxed. Let's see how these two home games go, Then let's talk about how the season goes," the English coach said on the eve of the match.

"This is a team that has been put together very well. They have invested very well. At home, we need to put our stamp in ISL. It starts with the next two games."

Hyderabad have several key players on the injury list and Brown believes the team's performances should be judged only after he has had the full squad to work with.

"Fatigue has got the better of us in the opening games. When we get a fully fit team we can start talking about defence, midfield and attack. Give us a chance to breathe and we will show you our brand of football and results will follow.

"It takes a lot of effort to put together a new franchise. When you are just misfiring it obviously manifests itself in missed passes and missed chances. Confidence plays a great part. Once you get the first win things will be different. Everybody will start breathing and hopefully, that will come sooner than later.

"We can't ask for better support as the people of Hyderabad have been fantastic. We want to make them proud by winning games. If we can fill that stadium then we can have a winning formula at our hands."