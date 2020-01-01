ISL set to tweak foreign player rule for 2020-21 season

Though the number of foreign players allowed on the field will remain the same, there will be a slight change in the squad regulations...

2020-21 season of the (ISL) is likely to see a slight change in foreign player regulations, Goal can confirm.

ISL allowed clubs to sign a maximum of seven foreign players and a minimum of six last season. However, after the conclusion of the same, the league had informed the clubs that signing a player from an AFC-affiliated nation will be mandatory among their foreign contingent along with a few other changes.

However, Goal can confirm that the ISL will tweak its rule slightly so that the minimum number of foreigners a club should sign will be brought down to five from the existing six. The maximum will remain seven.

But even a club signing just five foreigners in their squad will need to bring in an Asian player among them, effectively making it 4+1. Same applies for a club opting to recruit six or seven foreigners in their squad - one of them must be an Asian.

However, the maximum number of foreigners allowed on the field will remain five.

This comes after the All Football Federation's (AIFF) Executive Committee asked the ISL to come up with a plan to implement the 3+1 foreigners rule for the 2021-22 season, allowing it some leeway for the upcoming season.

ISL had already sent the clubs the draft stipulations for the upcoming season last month with a few changes from the rules for the 2019-20 campaign. One of the changes mentioned was that the maximum squad size will also be increased as the clubs will be allowed to register up to 35 players in their squad.

Another change from last season was that the clubs could sign any foreign player or coach without the prior approval of the ISL.