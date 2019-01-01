ISL: FC Goa secure Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia and Mourtada Fall for another season

The trio played vital roles for FC Goa who finished runners-up in ISL 2018-19...

(ISL) outfit have extended the contracts of Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia and Mourtada Fall for one more season, Goal can confirm. All three players will stay with the ISL 2018-19 runners-up till the end of 2019-20 season.

Although the Morrocan has currently agreed terms for a one-season deal, attempts are being made to keep him at the club for an additional term.

Boumous was signed as a replacement to Manuel Arana in the winter transfer window of the 2017-18 season. He has since blossomed into one of the team's key players, especially with his pace and skill and the ability to play a deeper role as well.

Edu Bedia had a brilliant fifth edition of the ISL wherein the Spaniard scored seven goals and provided six assists in 20 appearances while Mourtada Fall has been a rock in defense and also bagged a couple of crucial goals.

Meanwhile, the prized signature of one of Goa's best players and arguably one of the best players of the season in Ahmed Jahouh is yet to be attained. The 30-year-old, who will miss the 2019 Super Cup, has plenty of offers on the table.