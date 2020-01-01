ISL: FC Goa appoint Spanish coach Juan Ferrando

The Gaurs have roped in 39-year-old Spanish coach Juan Ferrando as their new head coach...

Ferrando replaces his compatriot Sergio Lobera at the helm of affairs who had parted ways with the Gaurs midway into the 2019-20 ISL season. After Lobera left, Clifford Miranda had taken charge of the club as their interim coach in the remainder of the last season.

The young Spanish coach had begun his career as a coach at Spanish side CE Premier in 2009. He later managed the reserves side of club Malaga CF and was also a part of their coaching staff during the 2012-13 season.

His last assignment was at Greek club Volos FC. Ferrando managed the club from 2017 to 2020 and took the team from third division to the top tier of Greece.

After joining the club, the new Gaurs' boss said, "I am so incredibly excited to become part of the FC Goa family. I have been greatly impressed by the Club’s emphasis on their vision and style of play and I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity.

“I have heard a lot about Goa’s passion for football. Together, with support from all the fans, we hope to play good football, and do our best to bring success to the club."

Welcoming the new coach, club president Akshay Tandon said, "I am very pleased to welcome Juan Ferrando to the club. In Juan, we firmly believe that we have a coach who shares our vision, philosophy and hunger for success.

“He has had success wherever he has been and has made an impact on players playing at the very highest level. Our focus now will be to lend our full support to Juan in the days to come.”

FC Goa are set to become the first Indian club to play in the AFC this season after they topped the league stage of the ISL last season. They were ousted from the play-offs after they lost to Chennaiyin 5-6 on aggregate.