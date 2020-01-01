ISL: East Bengal rope in Anthony Pilkington and Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway

The Red and Golds confirmed the arrival of Republic of Ireland midfielder Anthony Pilkington and Welsh striker Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway…

have officially announced the signings of midfielder Anthony Pilkington and Welsh striker Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway for the upcoming 2020-21 (ISL) season.

Pilkington expressed his delight on joining the Red and Golds as he said, “SC East Bengal is one of the most followed clubs in , and to don their shirt in the ISL is a matter of pride. I know expectations are always sky high when you are playing for SC East Bengal and I am ready to face the challenge head-on. I am looking forward to working with the gaffer and I believe we have the squad to fight for the title.”

The 32-year-old midfielder has a vast experience of playing in and and has represented some of the top clubs, namely, , and Athletic. He has also played in the Premier League from 2011 to 2014 while being at Norwich.

Pilkington had made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland in 2014 and has since then made nine appearances scoring one goal.

Welsh forward Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway followed coach Robbie Fowler from Brisbane Roar to East Bengal this season.

On joining the Kolkata giants, Amadi-Holloway said, “I am excited to play in and for SC East Bengal. The club is steeped in history and that what excites me most is their passionate fans. This season, we would have to play in front of empty stands but I can't wait to play at home with the stadium packed to the rafters.”

The 27-year-old striker has played for League one and Championship sides , Oldham Athletic and Shrewsbury Town in the past. He has also represented his country at the youth level.