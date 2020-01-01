ISL: Mumbai City FC in advanced talks with Bartholomew Ogbeche

The Islanders look set to rope in the star Nigerian striker from Kerala Blasters...

FC are in advanced talks to sign Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche from for the upcoming (ISL) season, Goal understands.

Ogbeche's presence upfront will be vital for The Islanders next season, if they manage to seal the deal. Last season, Kerala had scored 29 goals and of those, 15 goals (51.72%) were scored by Ogbeche.

The Nigerian's 15 goals last season not only placed him in the race for Golden Boot but also helped him surpass Iain Hume as Blasters' all-time top scorer in his debut season.

The former footballer came to during the 2018-19 season and had joined FC. He was the top goal scorer for the Highlanders and played a pivotal role in guiding them to the play-offs for the first time in the club's history.

After an epic season at the Guwahati-based club, Ogbeche followed coach Eelco Schattorie to Kerala Blasters last year. But now with Eelco Schattorie gone from the club after just one season, Ogbeche too is keen to experience greener pastures.

Kerala Blasters will look to rope in new players to boost their attacking arsenal in the case of Ogbeche's departure. Karolys Skinkis and Kibu Vicuna are in constant disucussion over the recruitment policy.

Mumbai City FC have been on a roll in the transfer market this season. They have already roped in former coach Sergio Lobera and captain Mandar Rao Dessai. Gaurs' star defender Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh are also expected to follow suit.

It must be noted that Mumbai are undergoing a complete overhaul of their playing style and structure, with coach Jorge Costa parting ways with the club at the end of the season. With Lobera, they will be playing a completely different style of football.

Ogbeche's performances against FC Goa last season looks to have impressed Lobera who has strongly recommended his name to the management.

If Ogbeche comes in, Mumbai City's attack will have a menacing look about it, something they missed last season.