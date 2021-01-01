Antonio Habas: ATK Mohun Bagan always try to play attacking football

The Spanish coach feels his team is high on confidence at the moment...

ATK Mohun Bagan (33 points) are on a three-game winning run and are a point behind leaders Mumbai City in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL.

Although the Mariners have booked their place in the playoffs, head coach Antonio Habas wants his team to remain focused on the upcoming games ahead of their clash against Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

"The team (Bagan) is good and has confidence. Now we have to win our last four matches to increase our possibility to win the league stage. We are focused every day on the next opponent, no more. Now we have to play (against Jamshedpur) as if this is our last (final match). All matches are different and the situation is different in each match. I think the match will be hard," he said.

Habas has taken note of Jamshedpur's push for the play-offs and is wary of the threat posed by strikers David Grande and Nerijus Valskis.

"They (Jamshedpur) have good players in all lines. They have good centre backs, good creative central midfielders and evidently the possibility to play with Grande and Valskis (in the attack). They also have the possibility to qualify (for the playoffs)," Habas mentioned.

The addition of Marcelinho from Odisha has helped in Bagan's attack im the last few games. The Brazilian has scored twice in three matches.

"We always try to play attacking football but it's not just one proposal to play attacking football," the 63-year-old responded. "You have to attack and defend because football is about (these) two things. The team can improve and work to achieve all our objectives."

The ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer revealed that Edu Garcia could return to action in 10 days, which makes his presence a doubt for the Kolkata derby coming up. He also stated that Golden Boot contender Roy Krishna needs to be protected on the pitch and expressed confidence in David Williams to come good soon.

"For me, Roy is the top (striker) in the ISL. We have to take care of him because it's risky to play (him) for the entire 90 minutes in all the matches. We have to consider the possibility to give him rest," Habas said. "He (Williams) had a few injuries. Now we have the best Williams. I have a lot of confidence in him."