How to watch the Kolkata derby LIVE: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Anselm Noronha
The 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League is set to witness the first ever Kolkata derby, with East Bengal taking on ATK Mohun Bagan...

The Kolkata derby rivalry is set to be held for the first time in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) when East Bengal host ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Friday.

ATK Mohun Bagan have already got off to a good start, with a narrow 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters, as Roy Krishna's 67th-minute strike was enough for Antonio Lopez Habas' team to secure three points in the club's first-ever competitive fixture as the new entity. 

Meanwhile, new entrants East Bengal will play their first-ever ISL game against their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27, with Robbie Fowler in charge of the Red and Golds as their head coach.

    The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, thanks in no small part to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.
     

    Match Preview
     

    Kolkata Derby: How to watch, live stream?

    The Kolkata derby and the ISL at large may be watched across 82 international territories through five partners across TV and digital platforms. International markets include USA and Australia, Continental Europe, Central Asia, Far East, South East Asia, and Asia Pacific.

    The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary besides other languages over their bouquet of channels.

    India (English) TV channels Global TV channels
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD ESPN+ (USA & Canada), Fox Sports (Australia)
     
    Other Global TV channels/online streaming
    1Play Sports (YouTube channel and Facebook page): Singapore, Indonesia (Genflix), Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Macau
    Yupp TV: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Vatican City, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
    Digicel PNG (TVWan Action) : Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomons, Samoa, Cook Islands, Vanuatu, American Samoa, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Niue, Tokelau, Tahiti, New Caledonia, Tonga, Nauru
    Asianet Plus: Middle East
    Jalsha Movies SD: Middle East and Bangladesh
    Jalsha Movies HD: Maldives and Bangladesh


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Malayalam TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
     
    Bengali TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Star Sports Bangla Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV channels Telugu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu
     
    Marathi TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports Marathi Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

    Matches may streamed online on  Disney+ Hotstar VIP  and JioTV , also allowing supporters to catch the replay of matches. The mobile applicatoions are available on Android, iOS, iPad, Android TV and Apple TV.

    When is the Kolkata derby? Date, Time, Venue?

    ISL's first-ever Kolkata derby will be held on Friday, November 27, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. 

    The match will kick-off at 7:30PM IST. 

    ATK Mohun Bagan - first 10 matches

    Date Time (IST) Match Venue
    Nov 20 7:30pm Kerala Blasters 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    Nov 27 7:30pm East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan, Vasco
    Dec 3 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda
    Dec 7 7:30pm Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan, Vasco
    Dec 11 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda
    Dec 16 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa PJN Stadium, Fatorda
    Dec 21 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC PJN Stadium, Fatorda
    Dec 29 7:30pm Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    Jan 3 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United PJN Stadium, Fatorda
    Jan 11 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City PJN Stadium, Fatorda

    East Bengal - first 10 matches

    Date Time (IST) Match Venue
    Nov 27 7:30pm East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan, Vasco
    Dec 1 7:30pm Mumbai City vs East Bengal GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    Dec 5 7:30pm NorthEast United vs East Bengal Tilak Maidan, Vasco
    Dec 10 7:30pm East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco
    Dec 15 7:30pm Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal Tilak Maidan, Vasco
    Dec 20 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    Dec 26 7:30pm East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco
    Jan 3 5pm East Bengal vs Odisha FC Tilak Maidan, Vasco
    Jan 6 7:30pm East Bengal vs FC Goa Tilak Maidan, Vasco
    Jan 9 7:30pm Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal PJN Stadium, Fatorda

