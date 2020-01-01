ISL 2020-21: Sergio Lobera - It will be a mistake to look at the table right now

Mumbai City expect a competitive game against Chennaiyin...

Sergio Lobera's are on top of the table with nine points from four matches but the manager is not getting carried away. He knows that he has a job at hand when they take on Csaba Laszlo's Chennaiyin on Wednesday evening in the (ISL).

"Our focus is not on the table. We are focussing on the next game. It will be a mistake to look at the table. We need to improve our style of play. We are already improving but there are a lot of things to do. Chennaiyin is a very good team. Hope to be a difficult game. They have a fantastic coach (Laszlo). We need to work very well. We played two days ago (2-0 win against Odisha FC). We need to be ready from the first minute. It will be a very competitive match," stated the coach.

The manager stressed the importance of squad rotation as they are set to play their third game in eight days.

More teams

"Squad rotation is very important. If you have a good squad, then you can use different players in matches. We have a full season ahead and happy with the fitness condition of my team. We need to work hard and believe in our style of play. Hopefully, our fans will be happy at the end of the season."

Mumbai City have conceded just one goal in four matches and currently have the best defensive record in the league. Lobera's team is keeping thing tight at the back but are also scoring at will, especially in the last two matches. Lobera asserted that balance is the key and keeping possession helps them to defend better.

"The key in football is balance. We are an attacking team but we are defending as well. The best way to defend is to have the ball. When you have the ball, you can always score and are unlikely to concede. When you have time with the ball then the transition from defence to attack (for the opposition) becomes difficult. But we are working well in training.

"But the concern is injuries. A short preseason leads to injuries. We are working in special circumstances and we do not have six-to-seven weeks prior to the season," explained the coach.

Adam Le Fondre is in fine vein of form and feels he works well with fellow striker Bartholomew Ogbeche. The duo started together in the first match but since then Lobera has opted to rotate his options. However, it remains to be seen if the duo start together.

"We (He and Ogbeche) worked together in the pre-season together. It is not down to me who plays where and the team selection. We have got a strong squad and we can rotate and the results still come. We have got a good partnership on and off the pitch.

"We are training in the right way. It is nice to get the wins and keep going in the right direction. The clean sheets are important and we keep building on that," commented the player.