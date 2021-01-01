Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21 second phase fixtures: Kolkata derby on February 19, full fixtures, match timings and more

Ashwin Muralidharan
Last updated
Comments()
ISL trophy
ISL
The second phase of the league will start on January 12...

The second phase of the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven will kick off on January 12 with NorthEast United taking on Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

The second match of the season will see Odisha FC locking horns against Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on January 13. The second leg Kolkata derby will be played February 19, Friday.

The entire tournament is being held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament. 

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Table of Contents

    1. ISL 2020-21: Number of teams
    2. ISL 2020-21 teams
    3. Venues
    4. Format
    5. Full fixture list
     

    How many teams are participating in 2020-21 ISL?

    ISL used to have 10 teams from the 2017-18 season but from the 2020-21 season, it has 11 teams in total.

    This is after the entry of the two Kolkata giants - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan - into the ISL. While Mohun Bagan merged with reigning champions ATK to become ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal made their entry as 'SC East Bengal' after Shree Cement Ltd came on board as their investors. 

    Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 teams

    Team Highlight
    ATK Mohun Bagan Defending Champions, 3-time winners (2014, 2016, 2019-20)
    Chennaiyin FC 2-time winners (2015, 2017-18)
    Bengaluru FC 2018-19 winners
    Kerala Blasters FC 2-time finalists (2014, 2016)
    NorthEast United FC Play-off appearance in 2018-19
    Odisha FC Play-off appearance in 2015 and 2016
    FC Goa  2-time finalists (2015, 2018-19). League Stage Shield Winners in 2019-20
    Jamshedpur FC Part of ISL since 2017-18
    Mumbai City FC Play-off appearance in 2016 and 2018-19
    Hyderabad FC Part of ISL from 2019-20 
    SC East Bengal New entrants

    ISL 2020-21 venues

    The 2020-21 season of the ISL will be played at three different venues. 

    The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim are the three venues set to host the games. The first game of the season is expected to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. 

    There are 12 training pitches allotted to the teams. Click here to know more about them.

    ISL 2020-21 format

    The 2020-21 ISL features an unprecedented 115 games, up from 95 last season. All 11 clubs play each other in a double round-robin format.

    The top 4 clubs on the points table at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.

    ISL 2020-21 second phase fixtures timings and venue

    Fixtures for theave been released right now.

    Date and Day Match Time (IST) Venue
    12 January 2021, Tuesday NorthEast United vs Bengaluru  7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    13 January 2021, Wednesday Odisha vs Chennaiyin 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    14 January 2021, Thursday FC Goa vs Jamshedpur 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    15 January 2021, Friday East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    16 January 2021, Saturday Mumbai City vs Hyderabad 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    17 January 2021, Sunday Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan
    17 January 2021, Sunday FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

    18 January 2021, Monday

    		 Chennaiyin vs East Bengal 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    19 January 2021, Tuesday Hyderabad vs Odisha 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    20 January 2021, Wednesday Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    21 January 2021, Thursday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    22 January 2021, Friday East Bengal vs Mumbai City 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    23 January 2021, Saturday Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa 7:30 PM GMC stadium, Bambolim
    24 January 2021, Sunday Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan
    24 January 2021, Sunday Bengaluru vs Odisha  7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    25 January 2021, Monday Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    26 January 2021, Tuesday NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    27 January 2021, Wednesday Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    28 January 2021, Thursday Hyderabad vs Bengaluru 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    29 January 2021, Friday FC Goa vs East Bengal 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    30 January 2021, Saturday Mumbai City vs NorthEast United 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    31 January 2021, Sunday Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan

    31 January 2021, Sunday

    		 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

    1 February 2021, Monday

    		 Odisha vs Jamshedpur 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    2 February 2021, Tuesday East Bengal vs Bengaluru 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    3 February 2021, Wednesday Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    4 February 2021, Thursday NorthEast United vs FC Goa 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    5 February 2021, Friday Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    6 February 2021, Friday Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    7 February 2021, Sunday Jamshedpur vs East Bengal 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan
    7 February 2021, Sunday Hyderabad vs NorthEast United 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    8 February 2021, Monday Mumbai City vs FC Goa 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    9 February 2021, Tuesday Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    10 February 2020, Wednesday Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    11 February 2020, Thursday Odisha vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    12 February 2020, Friday East Bengal vs Hyderabad 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    13 February 2021, Saturday Chennaiyin vs FC Goa 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    14 February 2021, Sunday NorthEast United vs Odisha 5:00 PM Tilak Maidan
    14 February 2021, Sunday ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    15 February 2021, Monday Mumbai City vs Bengaluru 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    16 February 2021, Tuesday Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    17 February 2021, Wednesday FC Goa vs Odisha 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    18 February 2021, Thursday Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    19 February 2021, Friday ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

    20 February 2021, Saturday

    		 Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    21 February 2021, Sunday Bengaluru vs FC Goa 5:00 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    21 February 2021, Sunday Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    22 February 2021, Monday Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    23 February 2021, Tuesday SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    24 February 2021, Wednesday Odisha vs Mumbai City 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    25 February 2021, Thursday Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    26 February 2021, Friday NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan
    27 February 2021, Saturday Odisha vs East Bengal 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim
    28 February 2021, Sunday FC Goa vs Hyderabad 5:00 PM

    Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
    28 February 2021, Sunday Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim

     

    Close