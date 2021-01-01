ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United part ways with head coach Gerard Nus

Khalid Jamil will replace Gerard Nus as the club's interim head coach...

have parted ways with Spanish head coach Gerard Nus after just 11 matches into the season. Khalid Jamil returns to the club and will take charge as their interim coach.

The club made the announcement just hours after their 1-1 draw against on Tuesday which extended the club's winless run to seven matches.

The statement from the club read, "NorthEast United Football Club announces with immediate effect the departure of head coach Gerard Nus. The club has decided to part ways with the Spanish National after taking into consideration a contrast in the team's current tactics and the club's philosophy and vision.

"The club would like to thank Mr. Nus for his hard work and commitment during his time at NorthEast United and wish him the best for all his future endeavours.

"Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the new interim head coach for the remainder of the current season."