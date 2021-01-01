ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Highlanders will be looking to keep up to winning ways against the Kolkatan outfit who dropped points five times this season...

and are set to face each other in the 2020-21 (ISL) season for the second time at the Fatorda Stadium, on Tuesday evening.

Game NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan Date Tuesday, January 26 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - Ashutosh Mehta

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Deshorn Brown, Khassa Camara



ATK Mohun Bagan Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Roy Krishna, Carl McHugh