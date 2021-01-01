ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Jamshedpur will want to move back into the top four while Kibu Vicuna's men need a positive result after back-to-back losses

Jamshedpur is set to host at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco in the 2020-21 on Sunday evening. Chennaiyin and Odisha will be in action earlier the same day.

Game Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters Date Sunday, January 10 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Jamshedpur Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - Narender Gahlot, David Grande, Nick Fitzgerald, Laldinliana Renthlei

Suspended - None



Key Players - Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh



Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Jordan Murray, Sahal Samad