Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
David Grande, Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
ISL
Last season's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis finishes his season with eight goals this term while Ashique Kuruniyan is also suspended for the tie

After failing to make the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs, both Jamshedpur and Bengaluru are fighting to finish their season in the sixth spot as they face off at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Thursday evening.

Game Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
Date Thursday, February 25
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Bengaluru FC Goa ISL Suresh Wangjam Sunil Chhetri

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

Jamshedpur Possible XI:

Jamshedpur possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Nerijus Valskis

Key Players - David Grande, Farukh Choudhary


Bengaluru Possible XI: 

Bengaluru possible XI

Injured - Juanan, Biswa Darjee, Leon Augustine
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Ashique Kuruniyan

Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

 

