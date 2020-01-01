ISL 2020-21: East Bengal are at the bottom - Manuel Marquez heaps pressure on the Red and Golds

The Spanish coach believes that Mumbai City have the best squad depth in the ISL...

Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez believes that how a team reacts to injuries will eventually determine their position on the league table at the end of the season. It must be noted that Hyderabad are missing most of their foreign contingent due to injuries but, have managed to remain unbeaten so far.

He also handpicked as the team to beat given the quality of players at their disposal.

"Maybe Hyderabad is a team with more foreigners injured but many teams are with injuries. We know that we can have a lot of confidence in the Indian players and when we recover these foreigners, we will be very good," said the 52-year-old.

"There are strong teams who didn't start very well," he added. "For example, for me is not a bad team but it's difficult when you don't start a competition with good results. Mumbai is a team with a very good players and a very good coach (Sergio Lobera) and a lot of possibilities to change players who are not in the line-up. Bengaluru is growing, Goa is growing but one of the important things for this season is to see how the teams deal with injuries. If I have to pick one team (as favourites), I think Mumbai is the strongest team."

Playing with only two foreigners in the matchday squad, the Nizams picked a point against in their last match. It was certainly a commendable performance given that ATKMB have several star names in their squad.

"I see them (Indian players) in the training sessions everyday and I am very happy for them because even the younger players are showing a big personality in the games. I think it's possible to see new Indian players in the next game," the Hyderabad boss stated.

"For me, the best thing at this moment is to know is that the performance of these guys without foreigners is fantastic and we have to improve as fast as we can."

Hyderabad face a winless on Tuesday who have also not scored a single goal in four games. The former Las Palmas coach stressed that Hyderabad will stick to their own game plan and not change their approach despite facing a team who are placed at the bottom of the league table. He also went on to state that the Red and Golds would certainly feel the heat as they can ill afford to drop more points.

"For me, pressure is if you are at the bottom or these kind of things - sorry because East Bengal are at the bottom - but our team is playing good football and we don't have pressure.

"I think East Bengal is growing, and the other thing - when the score was 0-0 against ATK [Mohun Bagan], Mumbai and NorthEast [United], East Bengal had chances before the opponent scored. If we change our style because East Bengal has not scored any goals, it will be wrong. We know that we have possibilities to win the game if we play in our style," Marquez signed off.