FC Goa 2-2 Bengaluru: Igor Angulo sets up second-half comeback for Gaurs

The Gaurs came back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a point from Bengaluru FC in their opening game...

and shared the spoils in their opening match of the 2020-21 (ISL) on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.

Cleiton Silva (28’) and Juanan Gonzalez gave Bengaluru a two-goal lead but Igor Angulo’s brace (66’, 69’) ensured a point for the Gaurs.

FC Goa’s style of football did not change much under Juan Ferrando from what it used to be under Sergio Lobera as the Gaurs dominated ball possession in the first half. But they did not make much impact in the attacking third and failed to break Bengaluru’s compact defensive organisation.

It was the Blues who broke the deadlock in the 28th minute as Brazilian attacker Cleiton Silva scored on debut. Khabra sent a long throw-in inside the box which James Donachie tried to clear but instead, he nudged the ball towards Silva who found the back of the net with a clinical header.

Bengaluru could have doubled their lead just minutes before half time as Cleiton Silva found Sunil Chhetri with clever back-heel pass inside the box but the Blues skipper failed to connect a shot.

The away side scored their second goal in the 57th minute thanks to some excellent coordination inside the Goa. An in-swinging cross inside the box was met by Deshorn Brown who headed the ball towards Erik Paartalu who in turn sent it towards Juanan with another header and the Spanish defender found the back of the net.

Juan Ferrando made a double substitution as he brought in Brandon Fernandes and Alexander Romario on the pitch. The changes proved to be a tactical masterclass.

Goa pulled one back in the 66th minute when Brandon initiated a move with a through ball for Alberto Noguera who in turn found Igor Angulo inside the box. The Spanish forward did not make a mistake in pushing the ball in.

The hosts scored a second goal in the next three minutes with Brandon being the architect once again. The Goan midfielder found Romario on the right side with a through ball who sent a cross inside the box. Once again Angulo was in the right place and sent the ball in with his body.

FC Goa next face on November 25 while Bengaluru take on Hyderabad on November 28.