ISL 2020-21: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando - Need to take control of the game against Blasters

The coach feels that Goa have solved the teething problems and are ready for a strong show...

coach Juan Ferrando is focussed on preparing well for the clash against at the Fatorda stadium on Sunday evening as his team is yet to register a win. In fact, both Goa and Kerala have not picked up a win yet in the current edition of the (ISL). The Gaurs have just two points from three games and Ferrando is not willing to settle with anything less than a victory in their next game.

"I have pressure every day. I know that we have only two points but we have a plan. For me, the important thing is to improve the team day by day because you may have six points (now) but after three-to-four games you have a problem. So for me, it's important that all the problems are solved now and we are very strong for the future.

"I'm thinking all the time about the last part of the pitch. Sometimes we are good at building (moves) and with positional play but it is most important to find the space and convert our chances," he stated.

More teams

Given that Kerala Blasters, like Goa, like to keep possession of the ball, the Spaniard feels that it will be important to take charge of the proceedings from the onset.

"I think it's very important to control [in the game against Kerala]. When you watch Kerala, they have quality players and are totally different (game plan) from NorthEast [United].

FC Goa forward Igor Angulo, who has looked good in the opening matches, is eager to come on top in the game against the Blasters, showing little concern about the handful of offside decisions going against him.

"We have been dominating all the games and we had control of the games but we couldn't win. For me, it was a good start to the season because I scored three goals in the last three games. But the most important (thing) is to win. So I think it's going to be a key match for winning and raising our confidence. Kerala has a style more or less like us. They want to keep the ball and the way they attack but I think tomorrow is going to be different and let's see who can overcome the situation.

"My style of play is to be behind the line of the stoppers all the time, confusing them. Of course, I may get more offsides than other strikers but sometimes I may score more goals because of this. In the end, my way of helping the team is by scoring goals. The statistics of offsides is not as important as scoring goals and taking the points," said the prolific striker.