ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Goa are eyeing to better their play-off appearance record while Hyderabad are looking to make the top four for the first time in their club history...

FC Goa are fourth with 30 points from 19 games and can at best finish third with a win over Hyderabad (28 points) who need to displace the Gaurs for a place in the play-offs in season 7 of the Indian Super League (ISL) when the two teams lock horns at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, in the first of Sunday's fixtures. The second match is set to witness a battle between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan for the summit spot.

Game FC Goa vs Hyderabad Date Sunday, February 28 Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - Brandon Fernandes

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Igor Angulo, Alberto Noguera



Hyderabad Possible XI:

Injured - None

Absent - Roland Alberg

Suspended - Chinglensana Singh, Aridane Santana



Key Players - Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese