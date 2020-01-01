ISL 2020-21: East Bengal launch home, away and third kit

The brand new kits of East Bengal are inspired by themes associated to the club and the state of West Bengal...

unveiled their new home, away and third kits on Monday ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 Indan (ISL) season.

The three kits designed by Bengal-based fashion designer Meghna Nayak are inspired by the symbols related to East Bengal club and the West Bengal state.

The home kit has the touch of the burning flame which is the iconic symbol of the Red and Golds. 'Ilish' or Hilsa fish, another cultural symbol of East Bengal club has been used in the away kit. The third kit is inspired by the Royal Bengal Tiger of the famous Sunderban which is the world's largest mangroves forest.

The first of our new designer kits! The Home kit is a stylised version of the very flame in the club logo. “It had to be simple, iconic, and distinctly recognisable from afar.” said designer Meghna Nayak.#RedAndGoldForever #AmraHolamLaalHolud #ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/qKSoUX4Zur — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 2, 2020

The Away kit in blue and white is a cheeky nod to the Ilish or Hilsa fish that is inextricably associated with families that famously feast on Hilsa after an East Bengal win. #IlishMaachh #RiversOfBengal #Conservation #JoyEastBengal #JoySCEastBengal#WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/RyFZZnnFfL — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 2, 2020

Red and Golds boss Robbie Fowler expressed his delight on seeing the brand new skins, "The jerseys look amazing. The bright Red and Gold home kit has traditionally

been synonymous with the club and with the flaming torch adding to the firepower. Our away and third kits also have a lot of tradition ingrained in them which makes it even more special."

What better symbol to invoke than the fierceness of the beast indistinguishably associated with Bengal? The pride, energy and power that the Tiger made it the perfect symbol for our third jersey designed by Meghna Nayak.#BanglarBagh #Sunderbans #JoyEastBengal #ChhilamAchiThakbo pic.twitter.com/WhumgjbSJP — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 2, 2020

Former midfielder and East Bengal's star footballer Anthony Pilkington and star forward Jeje Lalphekhlua wholeheartedly praised the new jerseys. Pilkington, "I am in love with the home kit already. I think it has positive energy to it and looks good too. I can’t wait to don the shirt and take the field.”

“It is every footballer’s dream to don SC East Bengal colours and I am delighted to be able to do that. The jerseys look nice and well designed. They fit well too and are comfortable,” said Lalpekhlua.