ISL 2020-21: East Bengal vs Hyderabad - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Qualification chances are slim but not yet over for the Red and Golds...

East Bengal can go within four points of the play-off spots when they face Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Friday evening.

Game East Bengal vs Hyderabad Date Friday, February 12 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

East Bengal Possible XI:

Injured - Milan Singh

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma



Hyderabad Possible XI:

Article continues below

Injured - Lalawmpuia

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza