ISL 2020-21: East Bengal's Daniel Fox cleared to play against Bengaluru

The Red and Golds team management had lodged a complaint with the AIFF and FSDL against referee Rowan...

The Disciplinary Committee of the All Football Federation (AIFF) overturned the red card awarded by referee Arumughan Rowan to defender Daniel Fox, Goal can confirm.

East Bengal had written an official complaint against the referee to FIFA and kept AIFF and FSDL (Football and Sports Development Limited) in the loop, for what they thought was a harsh decision to flash the English defender with a straight red for a foul on Alexander Romario in the 56th minute in the 1-1 draw against last Wednesday.

Hence, Fox will be available for selection against Bengaluru on Wednesday, at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. But coach Robbie Fowler remains suspended and will not be available in the dugout.

Goal can also confirm that referee A Rowan is suspended for an indefinite period.

The second decision which the club had questioned was Bright Enobakhare's cancelled goal in the same game. Surchandra Singh had made a run into the box to score past Mohammed Nawaz but the Gaurs custodian stopped the effort. The ball ricocheted into the path of Enobakhare who found the back of the net but it was disallowed as the referee deemed that Surchandra had committed a foul on the keeper.

However, there is no comment on the disallowed goal that East Bengal have appealed against.

The Kolkata giants had previously lodged a complaint against referee Rahul Kumar Gupta in their goalless draw against Jamshedpur back in December 2020 wherein Eugeneson Lyngdoh was sent off.