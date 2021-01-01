'The Kolkata derby is a dangerous game' - ATK Mohun Bagan's Antonio Habas remains cautious ahead of facing East Bengal

The Spanish coach suggested that ATK Mohun Bagan cannot be totally dependent on Roy Krishna...

ATK Mohun Bagan have won four out of their last four matches scoring 10 goals and are high on confidence ahead of their face-off with arch-rivals East Bengal in the Kolkata derby on Friday.

The Mariners beat the Red and Golds when the two teams locked horns in November but coach Antonio Habas felt that both East Bengal and the circumstances have changed since ISL's first Kolkata derby.

"It is a different match now and the situation is different, opined Habas. "Our target is the same, though, we have to get the three points. We want to win the game but East Bengal are also a good team."

The Kolkata giants have scored 23 goals in this season so far and out of that 13 have been netted by their star striker Roy Krishna. Habas issued a warning to his team that they cannot be too dependent on the Fijian.

"I think Roy (Krishna) is a fantastic footballer but it is very important for us to not depend only on him because for Roy to give a good performance, ten players behind him need to give a good effort. I am very happy with the performance of Roy and I want him to continue with his good form," said Habas

The Spanish coach, who is known for his pragmatic approach, suggested that the important thing to get success in a game is to find the right balance between attack and defending.

"The idea is to both attack and defend. When we have the ball we have to attack and when the opponent has the ball we have to defend well. The transition is the most important thing in football. The most important thing in attack or defending is when a team recovers the ball," claimed the ATK Mohun Bagan coach.

The former Bolivia national team coach remained cautious ahead of facing their arch-rivals as he said that the equations of a derby game are completely different from other matches.

"The derby is a different game. The attitude is at the highest level and it is different from other matches because you have to solve a situation in a different manner. It is a dangerous match for us," said the Spaniard.

ATK Mohun Bagan's star defender Sandesh Jhingan heaped praise on the opposition and suggested that he is expecting a top-notch contest between the two rivals.

"Both the teams have improved and changed since they last played against each other. They have really good players. Even when the first time they played they were a very good side. Bright (Enobakhare) is, of course, a very good player and he has scored some good goals.

"They are a good side and so are we so it will be a good contest. If you don't perform at your best anyone can beat you. So we have to play to our strength and try to minimise their strengths and try to be the better team on that day and get the three points," opined the former Kerala Blasters defender.

