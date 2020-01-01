Bidyananda Singh’s late strike seals crucial win for Mumbai City over Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai City FC remained in hunt for a play-offs spot after a hard fought win over Jamshedpur FC at home...

FC came back from behind tp beat 2-1 in a crucial (ISL) 2019-20 clash on Thursday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Noe Acosta (7') had given Jamshedpur the lead in the first half but the hosts came back strongly in the second half as Armine Chermiti (60') and Bidyananda Singh (90+2') scored for Mumbai.

Jorge Costa made two changes in the Mumbai City lineup from their last game. Pratik Chaudhari and Raynier Fernandes returned in the starting lineup replacing Hminthangmawia and Modou Sougou.

Antonio Iriondo, on the other hand, brought in three changes in the Jamshedpur starting lineup. Narender Gahlot replaced suspended Jitendra Singh in the backline while David Grande and Aniket Jadhav came in for Sumeet Passi and Amarjit Singh.

It was an action-packed first half with end to end football right from the beginning of the match. Mumbai had found the back of the net in the 4th minute when Chermiti slotted the ball home from a corner but he was given offside.

From the very next move, Aniket Jadhav made a run into the Mumbai box and squared the ball for Farukh Chaudhary but before he could receive the ball Sourav Das brought him down and gifted the visitors a penalty. Noe Acosta converted the spot-kick to put Jamshedpur in front.

Mumbai kept control of the game after conceding early and had more possession of the ball but Jamshedpur pressed very hard in the middle and successfully held on to their lead at half time.

Jorge Costa made a double substation at the beginning of the second half as he brought in Serge Kevyn and Bidyananda Singh in place of Sourav Das and Raynier Fernandes.

The hosts went all guns blazing right from the beginning and were looking hungry for an equaliser. They finally got the goal at the hour mark when Armine Chermiti converted a clinical header from Diego Carlos inch-perfect cross.

Jamshedpur showed some fight after 75 minutes and had come very close to take the lead in the 84th minute when they got back to back chances to score. First Castel failed to tap in from a handshaking distance off Acosta’s low cross which Amrinder saved. Amarjit tried to slot the rebound home but Chermiti blocked the ball.

The visitors were punished for being wasteful as Bidyananda Singh scored the winning goal in the injury time. Rafique initiated the move by keeping a low cross inside the box which Joyner Lourenco had intercepted but the ball went to Pratik who laid it off for Bidyananda and the youngster found the back of the net with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box.

Mumbai picked up their seventh win of the season and remained on the fourth position ending Jamshedpur’s dream of making it to the play-offs.