ISL 2019-20: Jorge Costa- We cannot repeat the same mistakes

Mumbai City are vying for a comeback before international break.

suffered a 2-4 defeat at home against Odisha FC on Thursday.

The loss broke the nine-match unbeaten streak of Mumbai City FC. They are currently looming at fifth on the table with four points.

Ahead of their second home game, head coach Jorge Costa said, “I watched the last game at least three times, and unfortunately I was right, we needed a little bit of luck. We could have had either result. But I also feel that we need to work a lot, we need to fight for forty-five minutes. When you don’t do well in first-half, you deserve to lose the game. It was a bad day for us and now we cannot repeat the same mistakes.”

Mumbai got off to a good start after defeating Kerala away from home and then sharing the spoils against Chennai with 10 men before losing to Odisha FC. Their opponents is yet to taste defeat in this year’s .

“I am not expecting an easy game for tomorrow (Thursday) and I am sure Goa too isn’t expecting an easy game. They respect us, we respect them. Like I always say, the most important thing is what we must do. When we do things not so well, like the last game, we are closer to losing the game. We must focus and be professional. We must fight until the end for the three points.”

“It’s a football game tomorrow, no one knows the result. Only after the game, we would know the result. I know what I want, the players know what they want.”

The Islanders had a hectic opening week and fatigue could be one of the reasons for a drop in quality.

“This is not the best way to start with three games in one week. It was not the perfect way to start the league,” he opined, “But this cannot be an excuse. That’s why the club pays me, to find solutions and not to give excuses. The solution is to fight until the last minute for the three points.”