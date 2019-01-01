ISL 2019-20: Jorge Costa - Mumbai City FC will bounce back strongly after the break

The Portuguese coach suggested that his team conceded eight silly goals in their last two matches…

FC suffered their second consecutive defeat at home as they went down 2-4 to on Thursday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The result was a mirror image of their previous outing against Odisha FC and the Islanders have already leaked eight goals at home.

On the result, Mumbai coach Jorge Costa said, “I have to turn it around. It is my job. We have conceded eight silly goals in the last two games and three of them came from set-pieces. When you score two goals you should win the game. I need to fix this.”

Focusing on the positives from the match against Goa, Costa said, “We worked hard and we played good against a very good team. We ran a lot, we had some chances to score. The only thing is that we came back from 2-0 to 2-2 and then immediately conceded a goal. But we played a better game than the last one.”

The former FC player suggested that his team will bounce back after the international break and fight until the very end.

“You concede silly goals and then you get opportunities and then you cannot score. I don’t want to talk about this too much. We are not dead, we are there. I am sure after this break we will return to what I think Mumbai City can be,” said Costa.

The Islanders boss mentioned that there has been some communication gap with the players which is affecting the performance of the team.

He said, “After the game, I spoke with the players and I don’t know if its lack of concentration. All the eight goals we conceded were gifts from us. I worked on defending set-pieces and the players knew what to do but they didn’t do it during the match. If they don’t do something I tell them then I have to change it again. It’s not about disobeying. I believe they want to do it but they cannot.”