ISL 2019-20: John Gregory - Chennaiyin must win the next two matches

Chasing Chennaiyin's first win of the season, Gregory feels optimistic about their chances against Hyderabad FC...

Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory revealed that he has had a chat with the club owners and that utmost importance has been placed in getting six points from the team's next two fixtures.

Up next for the Marina Machans is Hyderabad FC who have also been struggling in the sixth edition of the (ISL). With a draw and three defeats from the first four matches, Chennaiyin are at the bottom of the standings. Their most recent outing, against , ended a 3-0 loss.

Ahead of the game against Hyderabad, the British coach said, "We are very optimistic about our chances. The way we lost in Bangalore hurt me more than anything. was disappointed in the team's performance."

"In the home games, though we got just a point, we dominated, played well against Mumbai and . So I was relaxed going into Bengaluru game, but the performance left me shell shocked. Particularly since it was against our rivals. We gave our fans nothing to cheer about. Since then we've been back on the training ground, working hard, looked at what went wrong against Bengaluru," he added.

Following an emotional post-match presser after the defeat to Bengaluru in which Gregory hinted at resignation, the Englishman has had a meeting with the club owners.

"I talk to Vita on a regular basis, nothing special. We both agree that getting six points from our 2 home games is of utmost importance," he said. When asked whether he will be at the club come the end of the season, he replied, "Football always surprises you. We're not thinking that far ahead now and just on the next game."

Gregory confirmed that Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who are yet to hit top form this season, will be involved on Monday. Jeje Lalpekhlua remains unavailable for selection.

"They've (Thapa and Chhangte) both played a lot of football in the last two years. In a way, I'm happy because they're fresh and ready to go (as they were not part of 's World Cup qualifiers). They will both be involved come Monday night.

"Jeje is making progress, but still not available for selection. We're hoping to get him on the bench towards the end of December."

